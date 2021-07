The 38th Annual Tour De Gap is coming up this month. We learn how you can join the fun and support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene.

38th Annual Tour De Gap

Buffalo Gap- The Old Settlers’ Reunion Grounds

Saturday, July 24th

Registration- 6:30 am

Race- 7:30 am

Sunday, July 25th

Registration- 7:30 am

Race- 8:30 am

tourdegap.com