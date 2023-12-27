“Paydin Layne LoPachin is a proud Abilene native, attending Crockett Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, and Abilene High School. She began her acting and modeling career as young as 9 years old where she traveled to New York City and Dallas, TX on and off to work jobs like Abercrombie and Fitch, Calvin Klein, Italian Vogue, and much more. She made the grand move, at the age of 16, to Los Angeles, CA where she worked on shows such as Cold Case, The OC, Heroes, Hallmark movies etc. She also appeared in commercials world-wide, ranging from Apple Bee’s, JC Penney’s to Ford and Lay’s Potato Chips.

Her resume began to build throughout her years in California when Paydin decided to make the leap to the stage where she joined forces with her father, Doug LoPachin, to build his company Wishing Star Productions and join the national tour of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. After touring Rudolph for 4 years, Wishing Star took a much-needed break during the 2020-2021 pandemic.

Once resurrected, Paydin took on many more roles within Wishing Star. She is currently a co-owner, Producer, and the on-tour director. Paydin also manages the company and travels with the cast and crew during tour season. She’s proud of the immense progress Wishing Star has made from the last national tour, Grace for President, to the current, Giraffes Can’t Dance.

She’s proud to open the second leg of this national tour in her hometown Abilene, TX with fellow Abilene native, Rylee Davidson, in the cast.“

Giraffes Can’t Dance:

Gerald the giraffe has a problem. All the other animals seem to know how to dance. Gerald, with his long neck and skinny legs thinks he cannot dance. That is, until he discovers that “sometimes when you’re different, you just need a different song.” Based on the bestselling picture book, this brand-new musical with original songs will transport you and your family to Africa where you will meet a cast of characters guaranteed to make you laugh and think. Most of all, Gerald’s story will remind you that we all can dance when we find the music we love.

Giraffes Can’t Dance- The Musical

Abilene Convention Center

1100 North 6th St.

Saturday, January 6th

Doors Open- 1:00 pm

Show Begins- 2:00 pm

Tickets- $21.50 – $29.00

