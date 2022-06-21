Tribute to Summer Concert Series

Early City Park

199 Oak St.

Early, TX

June 25th- Lost Shakers & Surf’s Up (Tributes to Jimmy Buffet & The Beach Boys)

July 23rd- High N Fidelity & Seger System (Tributes to REO Speedwagon & Bob Seger)

August 27th- Poison Cherry & Guns 4 Roses (Tributes to Poison & Guns N Roses)

Benefiting the Ark, Child Welfare Board of Brown County, Bangs Masonic Lodge, and Brownwood Eastern Star

Get your tickets at visitearlytexas.com or the Early Visitors and Events Center located at 419 Garmon Drive.

For more information call (325) 649-9300