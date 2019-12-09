Two local non-profits invite Abilene men to join The Defenders

News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters:

Abilene, TX – December 4, 2019

Big Country CASA and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene (BBBS) have more in common than they realized. Both organizations work to protect the futures of children; BBBS by placing adult mentors in a child’s life and CASA by appointing trained advocates to children in the court system. When the opportunity was presented by the United Way of Abilene for local non-profits to submit joint proposals for a Catalyst Grant, CASA and BBBS jumped at the opportunity to work together on a challenge each face.

“Each of us, CASA and Big Brothers Big Sisters, consistently need more male volunteers to serve as advocates and Big Brothers. We were thrilled to receive a Catalyst Grant to fund a combined male volunteer recruitment campaign with CASA,” says Mark Rogers, Market President of BBBS’ West Central Texas market.

“We’re calling the recruitment campaign The Defenders because these children need healthy male role models that can show them a different way of life and be a strong voice of support and encouragement” says Rebel Taylor, Advocate and Events Director with Big Country CASA.

While their need for volunteers is the same, each organization offers its own unique opportunity for volunteers to make a difference.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains volunteers to serve as a consistent, caring connection for the child (or sibling group) during the most traumatic time in the child’s life. They help the child navigate the unfamiliar journey of foster care while advocating for the child’s best interest which includes educational and emotional needs as well as a safe and permanent placement.

BBBS matches one child, called a Little, with one volunteer, called a Big, based on common interests, personality, or life experience for at least one year. Bigs are a friend and mentor who help their Little see the possibilities for their life right now, and in the future by spending time with them 2-4 times/mo. Volunteers can be Bigs through the community-based or school-based programs BBBS offers.

“Generally, only 30% of volunteer applications we receive are from men. In contrast, 60% of our waiting list are boys age 7-14 hoping to be matched with a Big Brother. It’s easy to see why the need for male volunteers is always high and that the call for positive male role models is great.” says Megan Tolle, Director of Public Relations and Recruiting at BBBS of Abilene.

“I chose to volunteer with Big Country CASA because I had a desire to serve my community in a way that required more of myself. To serve in a way that challenges me to give on a deeper level.”, says ACU Professor Randy Harris of Big Country CASA.

The Defenders campaign officially kicked off with one successful recruitment event at Abilene Axe Co. made possible by grant funds from the United Way of Abilene, as well as donations from The Shed Market and Sockdolager Brewery. More events and efforts are planned for 2020.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Rebel Taylor of Big Country CASA at 325-677-6448 or rebeltaylor@bigcountrycasa.org or contact Megan Tolle of Big Brothers Big Sisters at 325-674-3139 or mtolle@bbbstx.org.