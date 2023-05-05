If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community Habitat for Humanity has two opportunities for you.

First Habitat for Humanity is partnering with First Baptist Church to frame all of the walls for their newest home, in the FBC parking lot at the corner of North 1st and Hickory. Habitat for Humanity began framing on April 29th, will continue work on May 6th, and May 13th.

Another way you can get involved is at the 2nd Annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament is coming up on June 8, and Habitat for Humanity is actively seeking teams and sponsors!

2nd Annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament

Fairway Oaks Golf Course

Thursday, June 8th

Teams – $700

Individuals – $200

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Title Sponsor $5,000

Primary Banner Recognition

Two Teams

One Hole

Social Media Recognition

Foundation Sponsor $2,500

Banner Recognition

One Team

One Hole

Social Media Recognition

Framework Sponsor $1,000

Two signs at event

Beverage

Breakfast

Bar Cart & Coolers

Putting Green & Driving Range

Hole Sponsor- $300

Proceeds from the tournament go to fulfilling Habitat for Humanity’s vision: A world where everyone has a decent place to live.

For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity at (325) 670-0489

Learn how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity here