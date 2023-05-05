If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community Habitat for Humanity has two opportunities for you.
First Habitat for Humanity is partnering with First Baptist Church to frame all of the walls for their newest home, in the FBC parking lot at the corner of North 1st and Hickory. Habitat for Humanity began framing on April 29th, will continue work on May 6th, and May 13th.
Another way you can get involved is at the 2nd Annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament is coming up on June 8, and Habitat for Humanity is actively seeking teams and sponsors!
2nd Annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament
Fairway Oaks Golf Course
Thursday, June 8th
Teams – $700
Individuals – $200
Sponsorship Opportunities:
Title Sponsor $5,000
- Primary Banner Recognition
- Two Teams
- One Hole
- Social Media Recognition
Foundation Sponsor $2,500
- Banner Recognition
- One Team
- One Hole
- Social Media Recognition
Framework Sponsor $1,000
- Two signs at event
- Beverage
- Breakfast
- Bar Cart & Coolers
- Putting Green & Driving Range
Hole Sponsor- $300
Proceeds from the tournament go to fulfilling Habitat for Humanity’s vision: A world where everyone has a decent place to live.
For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity at (325) 670-0489
2nd Annual Habitat FORE! Humanity Golf Tournament
Fairway Oaks Golf Course
Thursday, June 8th
(325) 670-0489
Learn how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity here