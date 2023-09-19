This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and the Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene and Brownwood are hosting Car Seat Check-Ups and Resource Fairs.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children in the nation, so the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding parents that one of the most important things they can do to protect children is to properly install and use a car seat. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 46% of all child car seats are misused.

During the event, certified child passenger technicians will provide hands-on instructions on how to correctly place a child in a child safety seat, assist parents with the installment of child safety seats, offer tips on how to choose the appropriate safety seat based on the child’s age, height, and weight, and ensure that child safety seats have not been recalled or expired.

“It’s extremely important that parents schedule a car seat check,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Ensuring car seats are installed correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash.”

Brownwood Car Seat Check-Up and Resource Fair

Big Country Ford

500 W Commerce

Brownwood, TX

Thursday, September 21st

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Abilene Car Seat Check-Up and Resource Fair

Goodwill Abilene

2200 North 1st St.

Saturday, September 23rd

9:00 am – Noon