United Way Winter Lightfest opening November 26th for 2021 season

Information from The United Way of Abilene:

Winter Lightfest is back Bigger and Brighter in 2021! Come experience the magic of this 3/4-mile walking trail with 3 million lights, Santa, the longest light tunnel in the U.S., and The Great Elf Escape, a new virtual reality experience, and so much more!

Make a stop in Christmas Village for s’mores by the fire, hot chocolate, food trucks, and be sure to check out Santa’s Toy Shop to get your light-up accessories. Tell Santa what you want for Christmas, get lots in the golden maze, or check out The Great Elf Escape in Tinseltown.

Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture your family at our several photo ops.

Winter Lightfest is brought to you by Christmas Décor and the Dian Graves Owen Foundation and benefiting the United Way of Abilene.

When is Winter Lightfest?

Winter Lightfest will be open Friday through Sunday from November 26 through December 19 and then the week of Christmas, December 20 – 23 & 26. Winter Lightfest is not open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The parking lot and tickets open each night at 5:30 p.m., with the last admission granted at 9:00 p.m. The park closes at 10:00 p.m.

Where is Winter Lightfest?

Located at 2250 EN 10th Street between Judge Ely and Loop 289.

What does Winter Lightfest support?

Your support of Winter Lightfest directly benefits United Way of Abilene’s community investment in local non-profit programs.

Winter Lightfest Pricing & Tickets

Tickets are available online at winterlightfest.com or at the gate.

• Adults: $12 in advance | $15 at the gate

• Youth: $7 in advance | $10 at the gate (Children 2 and under are always free with a ticketed adult)

• Group Rate – Groups of 20 or more receive 20% off the online ticket price (purchased online or in

the office). Email WLF@unitedwayabilene.org for invoicing details.

• Chauffeured Golf Cart RIdes – guests who require assistance to tour the park can purchase a seat

on one of our chauffeured rides. $20 per seat (available Sundays only).

Theme Nights

Every Sunday leading up to Christmas, we have special characters in the park! The characters can be found throughout the park from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Every child who comes in a theme-related costume will receive a coupon for a FREE kids ice cream from Roll Shack Abilene.

Frozen Night – November 28

Super Hero Night – December 3

Princess Night – December 12

Christmas Characters – December 19

Santa

Santa is in the park to take photos and listen to Christmas wishes every night the park is open until (Christmas) Thursday, December 23. Photos with Santa are $10/per family or group.

Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (Seek and Find)

Someone has let all of Santa’s reindeer out of the barn, and they’ve headed to Winter Lightfest. Help Santa round up his reindeer and you can earn a commemorative collectors cup. Free to play.

Add-on Pricing

When making plans to come to the park, it is always helpful to know extra expenses ahead of time. Winter Lightfest does not allow outside food or drink in the park. Make plans to enjoy food trucks and snacks in the park.

Hot Chocolate $3

S’mores $7 (for a pack of 2)

Water $2

Food Trucks – vary



Santa $10 (for the entire family)

The Great Elf Escape (Virtual Reality Ride) $10/per person



Santa’s Toy Shop – light-up merchandise is available to commomerate the season. Prices range from $2 – $10 each.

Volunteer

It takes roughly 75 volunteers to help keep Winter Lightfest running smoothly each night. If your organization is interested in helping volunteer, please contact us at WLF@unitedwayabilene.org.