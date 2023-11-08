November is another busy month at The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. We learn what family fun they have lined up for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and more.

Thursday, November 9th-

Art Walk | 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday – November 11th-

Family Fun Saturday- Veteran’s Day Project

ACU Theater Performance | 11:00 am

Friday, November 17-

E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little | 9:30 am

Pre-school programming with art, music and books.

Saturday, November 18th-

Family Fun Thanksgiving at the NCCIL | 10:00 am – 3:30pm

Come make some Thanksgiving table decorations.

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org