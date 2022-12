This Sunday The View Volunteer Fire Department invites you to their new headquarters for a fundraiser featuring chili as well as both live and silent auctions. We find out how you can come out and support these heroes.

View Volunteer Fire Department Chili Fundraiser

View Volunteer Fire Department

108 Grand Ave., Abilene TX

Sunday, December 11th

Noon – 2:00 pm

Silent and live auctions available

All proceeds go to the View VFD

viewvfd.com