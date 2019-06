Minee is a sweet little kitten that loves to hug. You can bring her home by going to The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

Taylor Jones Humane Society 2301 N 3rd St Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Closed Thursdays and Weekends (325) 672-7124 taylorjoneshumane.com Find them on Facebook