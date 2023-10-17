It is time for the Taylor County Child Welfare Board’s 10th annual Miracle on Vine Street event. 342 children in Taylor County were provided gifts for Christmas last year thanks to the amazing folks in this community. The board is expecting more children this year and is asking for your help. The board is currently looking for individuals and/or businesses that would like to sponsor a child this Christmas season. These volunteers can help by either making a monetary donation or actually shopping for a child in care after receiving their wish list to Santa.

You can sign up to fulfill wish lists written by children served by Child Protective Services and 2INgage here in Abilene. Simply, fill out the form here and return to The Taylor County Child Welfare Board by Friday October 20th. Your sign-up form may be delivered to us via e-mail at Shanna.Shaeffer@dfps.texas.gov or CPS Attn: Shanna Shaeffer, 3610 Vine Street, Abilene, TX 79602.

Donors can sponsor individually or as a group to sponsor 1 or more children. If done as a group, please have a designated person on the Santa’s Elf form for contact purposes. The Board understands this may not be in a lot of people’s budget but whatever you can do will help make a child’s Christmas great!

Wish lists will be distributed to you by Friday, November 3rd. On the wish list, children are asked to name something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. They know that Santa may not bring all the gifts to them this Christmas so what you purchase is up to you! Just know that the total spending limit for each child is up to $100.

Gifts may then by dropped off in plastic bags, unwrapped (for safety purposes) with lists attached on our drive up drop-off day. Please avoid using Christmas bags as they are wrapped by volunteers.

Miracle on Vine Street Drop-Off Day

Southern Hills Church of Christ

3666 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Sunday, December 10th

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

For more information, please contact Shanna Shaeffer at (325) 267-1153.