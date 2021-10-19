Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds this weekend in Downtown Abilene

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council is calling all princes, princesses and court jesters to the downtown celebration “Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds.” The general admission price is $5 per family and includes attending the unveiling of Kurt Wenner’s 3D storybook mural “Flight of the Dragon” behind the T&P Depot and the pedestrian tunnel lighting, a dragon experience and art activities. Food trucks, entertainment by Abilene ISD school groups and a procession down Cypress Street to the Abilene Convention Center for the lighting and dedication of Anthony Howe’s kinetic sculpture “In Cloud Light IV.”

Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds
Downtown Abilene
Saturday, October 23rd
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Flight of the Dragon 3D mural- $5 per family, pre-registration required
All other activities free
abilenecac.org

