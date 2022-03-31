The Women’s All Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be

heading to Abilene, Texas for the second time this spring for the Mackie Construction Ladies Pro

Championship. The 4 day tournament will feature 108 of the best LPGA hopefuls competing at the

beautiful Abilene Country Club.

“We learned very quickly last year that Abilene was a special place. The support and hospitality were

second to none,” said WAPT president Gary DeSerrano. “We are grateful to Mackie and Annette Crossan

and Mackie Construction for their support and dedication to the WAPT ladies. We look forward to

returning this April and experiencing the new VIP area behind the 16th green!”

The Mackie Construction Ladies Pro Championship is scheduled for April 5-8, 2022. The week will

include the Perkins Insurance Pro-Am, clinics, parties and a 72-hole championship finishing on Friday,

April 8th. The tournament purse is expected to be $55,000 with the tournament champion taking home

$10,000. In addition, as the official qualifying tour of the LPGA’s Epson Tour the tournament winner and

runner-up will each receive an exemption into the Copper Rock Championship.

The inauguraL WAPT Mackie Construction Ladies Pro Championship will benefit the Women’s Golf

Association helping provide scholarships back to the community. “The Abilene Country Club Women’s

Golf Association has done a wonderful job involving the community and raising valuable dollars to be

used in their new scholarship program,” explains Jimmy Tidwell, PGA, Director of Golf at Abilene Country

Club.

“We invite everyone to the golf course during the event,” says Tidwell. “Come walk the course, get some

sunshine, and witness the display of amazing talent from these professional golfers.”

To participate in the pro-am tournament, become a sponsor, or to volunteer, please contact Coralie

Tidwell at coralie.tidwell@abilenecountryclub.com, 325-895-0817.

About the WAPT

A subsidiary of K&G Sports LLC, the WAPT represents one of the best development opportunities for golf

professionals in the USA to hone their competitive skills, while preparing for a life on the Symetra and

LPGA Tours. 2019 LPGA Tour graduates include Yealimi Noh, Concord CA and Matilda Castren, Finland.

Follow the WAPT on the web at www.wapt.golf, facebook.com/waprotour/, Twitter: @WAPTGolf, and

Instagram @womensallprotour

About the The Abilene Country Club Women’s Golf Association

The Abilene Country Club Women’s Golf Association is a long standing organization of women who have

a passion for golf and community. They enjoy all aspects of social and competitive golf with a focus on

growing the game among women and girls. They welcome all levels of golfers who are members of ACC.