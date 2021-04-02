West Texas All-Youth Expo this weekend in Abilene

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Abilene Youth Sports Authority’s All Youth Expo is this weekend. We find out what fun you can find at the big event.

West Texas All-Youth Expo
Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center
1042 Loop 322
Saturday, April 3rd
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
abileneysa.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories