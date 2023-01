In October of 2022 hearing aids became available over-the-counter but these one-size-fits-all devices may not be right for all patients. We learn from Dr. Connie Stephens of The West Texas Rehab Center the drawbacks of these aids and what patients should know before they shop.

West Texas Rehab Center

4601 Hartford St.

(325) 793-3400

westtexasrehab.org