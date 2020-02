This Saturday you can cheer on the home team as the West Texas Scorpions play The Amarillo Horned Frogs.

West Texas Scorpions vs. Amarillo Horned Frogs

McMurry University- Wilford Moore Stadium

Saturday, February 29th

7:00 pm

$10- Adults

$5- Kids 5-12

$3- College Students with ID

Free- Military & Kids 4 and younger