Get ready to “evolve” your goals for personal and professional development. Hosted every 18-months, the West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is an all-day conference focused on developing future leaders by providing ambitious young professionals the opportunity to build relationships, engage in transformative learning opportunities, and interact with civic and business leaders in a top-tier conference setting.
Schedule of Events:
9:15 – 9:45 am – Coffee Networking
9:45 am – Open/Check-In
10:00 am – Introduction
10:15 am – Keynote #1 – Rocky Garza
11:00 am – Break
11:15 am – Breakout Session Round 1
Option 1 – Personal Development – “Enneagram Topic” “Evolve with Enneagram”
Option 2 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “I’m Managing My Parents…What Now?”
Option 3 – Community Impact Topic: “From Good to Great: How Young Professionals Impact Economic Development in Our Community
12:05 pm – Lunch
12:45 pm – Keynote #2 – Karen Stuckey
1:30 pm – Break/Find Session
1:45 pm – Break Out Session Round 2
Option 1 – Personal Development: “The Life-cycle of Vision: A Sustainable Approach to Creating, Realizing, and Reimagining Who We Are”
Option 2 – Mental Health Topic: “Turning off in an always on world”
Option 3 – Entrepreneurship Topic: “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly of Starting/Owning Your Own Business”
2:30 pm – Break/Find Session
2:45 pm – Breakout Session Round 3
Option 1 – Mental Health Topic: “The Power of Breath” – Camie Garvey Owner of Abilene Yoga House
Option 2 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “That’s very on brand”
Option 3 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “Who Run The World? : Young Professionals!”
3:35 pm – Wrap up the day
4:00 pm – Networking/Happy Hour
Fees/Admission:
Tickets are on sale and include lunch plus a social hour immediately following the Summit.
Individual tickets:
AYP members $20 early bird, $25
Non-members: $30 early bird, $40
Learn more at abilenechamber.com