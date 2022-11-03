Get ready to “evolve” your goals for personal and professional development. Hosted every 18-months, the West Texas Young Professional Leadership Summit is an all-day conference focused on developing future leaders by providing ambitious young professionals the opportunity to build relationships, engage in transformative learning opportunities, and interact with civic and business leaders in a top-tier conference setting.

Schedule of Events:

9:15 – 9:45 am – Coffee Networking

9:45 am – Open/Check-In

10:00 am – Introduction

10:15 am – Keynote #1 – Rocky Garza

11:00 am – Break

11:15 am – Breakout Session Round 1

Option 1 – Personal Development – “Enneagram Topic” “Evolve with Enneagram”

Option 2 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “I’m Managing My Parents…What Now?”

Option 3 – Community Impact Topic: “From Good to Great: How Young Professionals Impact Economic Development in Our Community

12:05 pm – Lunch

12:45 pm – Keynote #2 – Karen Stuckey

1:30 pm – Break/Find Session

1:45 pm – Break Out Session Round 2

Option 1 – Personal Development: “The Life-cycle of Vision: A Sustainable Approach to Creating, Realizing, and Reimagining Who We Are”

Option 2 – Mental Health Topic: “Turning off in an always on world”

Option 3 – Entrepreneurship Topic: “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly of Starting/Owning Your Own Business”

2:30 pm – Break/Find Session

2:45 pm – Breakout Session Round 3

Option 1 – Mental Health Topic: “The Power of Breath” – Camie Garvey Owner of Abilene Yoga House

Option 2 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “That’s very on brand”

Option 3 – Leadership Development/Career Growth Topic: “Who Run The World? : Young Professionals!”

3:35 pm – Wrap up the day

4:00 pm – Networking/Happy Hour

Fees/Admission:

Tickets are on sale and include lunch plus a social hour immediately following the Summit.

Individual tickets:

AYP members $20 early bird, $25

Non-members: $30 early bird, $40

Learn more at abilenechamber.com