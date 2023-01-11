The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) has plenty of fun act activities planned this month for children and families.

First up on Thursday, January 12th The NCCIL will host a fine art project during the January ArtWalk taking place from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm.

Thursday is also the last day of The NCCIL’s exhibit featuring works by illustrator Matthew Cordell known for such books as Hello, Neighbor! The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers, Bear Island, and Wish.

Later in the month one of the NCCIL’s newest programs continues. E.A.S.L. (“Every Artist Starts Little.”) is a monthly preschool aged program that focuses on the development and fine motor skills of young artists. The program is recommended for kids aged 2-5 but The NCCIL says that age range is flexible. The program features parent/adult involvement with there are sensory bins, storytime, music, and process art. E.A.SL. will take place Friday, January 27th from 9:30 am -10:30 am.

ArtWalk at the NCCIL

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

Thursday, January 12th

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

E.A.S.L.

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

Friday, January 27th

9:30 am – 10:30 am

Best for Kids Aged 2-5

Learn more about these and other upcoming events at nccil.org