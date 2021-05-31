Wheels: An Original Musical to premier at Hardin-Simmons University

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend Hardin-Simmons University will host the world premier of a new original musical titled “Wheels”. HSU Senior Jess Westman wrote the book and music for the show. We spoke with Jess and his co-star Kathryn about this experience and how you can be there for the first production.

Wheels: An Original Musical
Hardin-Simmons University- Behrens Auditorium
June 3rd – 5th at 7:30 pm
June 6th at 2:00 pm
$15- General Admission
$10- Military, Staff, Students
$5- HSU Faculty, Staff, Students
(325) 670-1405
hsutx.edu/theatre

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories