Abilene Community Theatre is brining Edward Albee’s classic play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf to the stage this month. We talk with assistant director Susan Steele, and cast member Kassidy Payne (Honey) about the drama now celebrating its 60th anniversary.

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

Abilene Community Theatre will present Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, February 11-13 & 18-20.

60 years ago, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? made its debut on Broadway and American theatre was changed forever. This is ACT’s first production of Edward Albee’s classic play.

A generous donor has purchased 15 free tickets to each performance for high school and college students of theatre, literature or sociology to attend.

Students must present their school ID at the theatre when they arrive for the performance.

The play is intended for audiences over age 14. Smoking, alcohol, course language, violence and sexual content are a part of this uncompromising portrayal of wounded and fragile human beings.

Dates/Time: Friday and Saturday Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30pm

Sunday Feb. 13 and 20 at 2:00pm

Location: ACT Main Stage: 809 Barrow St.

325-673-6271

Website: abilenecommunitytheatre.org

Synopsis:

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, and initial winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (until the Pulitzer committee decided to override its original decision because the play wasn’t “uplifting” or “wholesome”), Edward Albee’s masterwork has been shocking audiences since it premiered on Broadway in 1962. Set on the campus of an East coast college, this intense, dark comedy shines a blinding light on one truth-exposing, booze and banter-filled night in the lives of two couples: middle-aged George and Martha; and the younger Nick and Honey. It is an evening fueled by alcohol and disdain. Taunts become jabs, and jabs become attacks, building the night to a hideous, cruel frenzy, forcing all four to face their deep-seated illusions and self-deceptions.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2021-22 Season is ACT’s 67th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.