Windcrest Heath and Rehab tells us how you can enjoy a festive tour of 20 beautifully decorated Christmas trees, refreshments and meet Santa while benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association in Abilene.

Holiday Tour of Trees

Windcrest Health & Rehab

6050 Hospital Dr.

Thursday, December 12th

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Admission Free but donations benefit The Alzheimer’s Association