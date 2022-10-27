Event Details

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, and statewide partners including the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, and Texas Medical Center, will host the 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Taylor County Expo Center in the Display Building.

Hiring Red, White & You! is always free and open to the general public in addition to veterans and transitioning military. Current and prior military, and their spouses are invited to attend during a priority access period from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the day of the event!

Employers

The Hiring Red, White and You! event places an emphasis on hiring veterans and transitioning military personnel, who are equipped with countless skills and unique strengths from their time serving that are assets for civilian employment. It is also a great opportunity to reach job seekers of all skill levels, talents and experience.

At the event, employers receive a 10’x10′ booth with electricity, one table, two chairs, and two lunches, all at no cost. Additional lunches can be purchased online upon completion of the registration process or anytime prior to the event.

Job Seekers

The Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair is open to the public. We encourage job seekers to register in Texas’ online job matching website.

Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair

Taylor County Expo Center- Display Building

Thursday, November 3rd

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Free and open to the public

wfswct.org