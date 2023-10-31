Attend pre-event workshops to prepare for the upcoming Hiring Red White & YOU Job Fair!

In preparation for the upcoming annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair, Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas is offering some FREE pre-event workshops to prepare local job seekers to interaction with employers at the event. Sessions will one hour long and will include material on:

First Impressions

Resume Types & Best Practice

Applications & Interview Prep

There is no pre-registration required to attend, but we do ask job seekers to check in with Resource Room staff on the day of the event as they arrive.

Workforce Solutions’ Abilene Resource Room is open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm for any job seekers unable to attend the workshops. In addition, a longer list of skills-based workshops can be found on our website at www.wfswct.org/workshops and are available year-round.

Job Seeker Workshops

Workforce Solutions- Abilene Resource Room

500 Chestnut St.

Suite 1100

Wednesday, November 1st

Beginning at 10:30 am

wfswct.org

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, and statewide partners including the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, and Texas Medical Center, will host the 12th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Taylor County Expo Center in the Display Building. Hiring Red, White & You! is always free and open to current and prior military, their family members, and the general public. Current & prior military & their family members receive priority access beginning at 9:30 am.

Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair

Taylor County Expo Center- Display Building

1700 Highway 36

Thursday, November 9th

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Military and their families enter at 9:30 am

wfswct.org