Over the next month Workforce Solutions will host two events helping military, veterans, and their families find work. We find out what these events have to offer.

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas will host an in-person Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses.

Topics Include:

Resume Essentials

Resume Writing

Networking and Professional Introductions at Job Fairs

Job Fair Strategies and On-The-Spot Interviews

Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) Employment Workshop

Abilene Workforce Center

500 Chestnut St. 11th Floor

Wednesday, October 25th

9:30 am – 4:00 pm

(325) 795-4200

Register Here

Join Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and statewide partners for the 12th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair connecting transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard, Reserve, veterans and their family members, and the general public to area employers.

Hiring Red, White, & You Job Fair

Taylor County Expo Center Display Building

Thursday, November 9th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

(Priority access at 9:30am for active/prior military and spouses)

No cost to participate

Register Here