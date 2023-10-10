Over the next month Workforce Solutions will host two events helping military, veterans, and their families find work. We find out what these events have to offer.
Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas will host an in-person Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses.
Topics Include:
Resume Essentials
Resume Writing
Networking and Professional Introductions at Job Fairs
Job Fair Strategies and On-The-Spot Interviews
Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) Employment Workshop
Abilene Workforce Center
500 Chestnut St. 11th Floor
Wednesday, October 25th
9:30 am – 4:00 pm
(325) 795-4200
Register Here
Join Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and statewide partners for the 12th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair connecting transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard, Reserve, veterans and their family members, and the general public to area employers.
Hiring Red, White, & You Job Fair
Taylor County Expo Center Display Building
Thursday, November 9th
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
(Priority access at 9:30am for active/prior military and spouses)
No cost to participate
Register Here