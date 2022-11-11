Wreaths Across America is preparing to honor those who gave so much for our country

Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

Sponsored wreaths are placed on grave markers at state and national veterans’ cemeteries, as well as at local, community cemeteries each December. Our local Veterans Cemetery has been participating in WAA for the last 12 years and have been able to place over 12,000 wreaths. Wreaths Across America goal is to have 2,800 wreaths sponsored this year and we need your help.

Wreaths may be sponsored online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/TX0205 if you wish to make your sponsorship with a credit card, for a secure online transaction. Please include TX0205 when donating as we get a bonus wreath with every $30 donated.

You may write a check to the address below and please include TX0205 on the memo line on your check as we get a bonus wreath with every $30 donated. If you would like Roxanne Klump to mail your check to WAA, please contact her at the cell phone number below and she can help you.

Sponsorship Options (more online):

Individual = 1 Wreath $15.00

Family = 4 Wreaths $60.00

Small Business = 10 Wreaths $150.00

Corporate = 100 Wreaths $1,500.00

BONUS: WAA contributes one wreath

for every two purchased but you must

include our Cemetery number (TX0205)

Please make checks payable to:

Wreaths Across America

PO Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Local Project Coordinator:

Roxanne Klump

Contact Roxanne at 325-518-6363 with any questions.

Fundraising is ongoing until November 30, 2022.