The Women Air Service Pilots of World War 2 are coming home to Avenger Field in Sweetwater this month. We talk with National WASP WWII Museum Executive Director Lisa Taylor about this year’s event and how you can come out and meet these heroes.

WASP Homecoming and Fly-In: Journey to the Stars

National WASP WWII Museum

210 Avenger Field Rd.

Sweetwater, TX

April 28th & 29th

Find a full schedule of events and tickets at waspmuseum.org