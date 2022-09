Next week The Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation is welcoming back graduates who are now employees and teachers in the district. Wylie ISD has almost 80 employees who graduated from the district. The Welcome Back dinner is a fundraiser to help the organization assist students and teachers.

Seats are $120 each and table sponsorships start at $1,200.

Reservations can be made at Wyliebef.org. Reservation deadline is September 22nd or when sold out.