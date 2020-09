The Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation is holding a virtual fundraiser this week with great auction items and prizes. We learn about the foundation and what you can do to help.

Win BIG With Wylie

Virtual Fundraiser for The Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation

Wyliebef.org

Silent Auction ends- Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 7:30 pm

Virtual Event- Saturday, Oct. 3rd 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm