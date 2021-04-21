Wylie High School theatre students spell out entertainment in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Wylie High School Theatre students are having a busy semester. Not only is the school’s one act play going to state UIL competition but student actor are also performing the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee directed by Hardin-Simmons University student teacher Cameron McClellan. We spoke with cast members to learn about the comedy musical.
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Wylie Performing Arts Center
4502 Antilley Rd.
May 6th – 8th at 7:00 pm
May 9th at 2:00 pm
$10
Tickets Available Here