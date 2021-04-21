Wylie High School theatre students spell out entertainment in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

News release from Cultura Local ABI

LOCAL NONPROFIT, CULTURA LOCAL ABI TO CONNECTCHILDREN/YOUTH/FAMILIES TO KALEIDOSCOPE OF CULTURES IN THEBIG COUNTRY

What’s the best way to explore a new culture? Celebrate Together with Día on May 1st withCultura Local ABI at the Elks Arts Center. Throughout the day, children & families will belearning about each other and leading the way to understanding the rich varied cultures andliving heritage that exists in our community.

Dia, which stands for, El día de los niños/El día de los libros, is a celebration of children,families, and reading that culminates every year on April 30. The celebration emphasizes theimportance of advocating literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.Día is an enhancement of Children’s Day, which began in 1925. Children’s Day wasdesignated as a day to bring attention to the importance and well-being of children. In 1996,nationally acclaimed children’s book author Pat Mora proposed linking the celebration ofchildhood and children with literacy to found El día de los niños/El día de los libros(Children’s Day/Book Day).

Cultura Loca ABI is bringing this national initiative to the Big Country again after a pause dueto COVID. Photos from 2019’s event can be viewed on FB/IG. This year, Cultura Local ABI isbringing this initiative to life here in the Big Country with the theme: Together with DIA-ManyChildren, Many Cultures, Many Books.

The event will kick off at 9:30am with Mayor Williams as well as a parade of cultures anddanza from Ballet Folklorico del Big Country:Alma de Nuestras Raices.

The day will continue with multicultural book readings & dramatizations, Culturaldemonstrations, Multi-cultural activities, giveaways and more! Everyone is welcome.