Producer’s Note: Graphic on screen during interview has incorrect date. Health Kids Day is Saturday, April 29th.

The YMCA of Abilene invites you to celebrate Healthy Kids Day this Saturday at The YMCA of Abilene in Redbud Park.

Healthy Kids Day is the YMCA’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. For over 30 years, YMCAs and their communities hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

YMCA of Abilene

3125 South 32nd St.

Saturday, April 30th

Free and Open to the Public

The YMCA of Abilene is also participating in this year’s Abilene Gives.

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

abilenegives.org

Learn More About The YMCA of Abilene Here