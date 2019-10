The YMCA is getting ready to launch a rugby team for the kids. We learn about the sport and how your kids can get signed up.

Rugby at The YMCA

Clinic/Practice

Thursdays 5:30 pm – 7:00pm

Game Days

Saturdays 10:00 am – 11:30 am

$25- Members; $35- Non-Members

Registration open until Nov 4th

(325) 695-3400

abileneymca.org