Hardin-Simmons University is bringing the comedy classic You Can’t Take It With You to the stage this weekend only. We talk with the cast about the show.

An eccentric family allows each member to pursue their own ambitions in the home, but their

routine is disrupted when a daughter with a regular job wants to bring her fiancé and his Wall

Street family to dinner. Classic American comedy by two well-loved American writers, Moss

Hart & George Kaufman. Directed by Dr. Stace Gaddy. Appropriate for all ages!

You Can’t Take It With You

Hardin-Simmons Unversity- Van Ellis Theatre

February 17th, 18th, & 19th at 7:30 pm

February 20th at 2:00 pm

$15- General Admission

$10- Military, Seniors, Alumni

$5- HSU Faculty, Staff, and Students

hsutx.edu/theatre