This Saturday your young ones can experience flight at the Annual Young Eagle Day at Abilene Regional Airport. We talk with a Young Eagle who has already taken great steps to earning his wings.

Annual Young Eagle Day 2021

Abilene Regional Airport EAA Hanger 3

1801 Navajo Trail

Saturday, June 12th

Free Registration 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

(325) 864-1882