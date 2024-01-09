Paramount Productions is proud to present its annual Junior Musical, The Addams Family Young@Part , which features local performers, ages 8-18.

Celebrate the wackiness in every family with our best-selling Broadway musical adapted for young performers! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family Young@Part

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

January 12th & 13th at 7:30 pm

January 14th at 2:00 pm

Tickets $10 – $30

paramountabilene.com