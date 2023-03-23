This weekend Big Country Performing Arts presents Legally Blonde, Jr.: The Musical. The show features 50 local children in the cast, ages 8 to 18. We talk with Hannah Cauthen playing the lead role of Elle Woods and director Melanie Unger about the show.

Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

Tickets are also available at the door but it is encouraged to buy them in advance on The Paramount’s website.

Big Country Performing Arts Presents

Legally Blonde, Jr: The Musical

The Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

March 23rd – 25th at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $17

Tickets available on The Paramount Theatre website