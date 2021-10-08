Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss eye Broadway

This combination of photos shows, from left, Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, who will star in a revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo.” Previews begin the week of March 22, 2022 with an opening on April 14, 2022 at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — A revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss was in rehearsal when the pandemic closed Broadway theaters. Now it’s planning a return back with the same starry cast.

The Neil Pepe-directed production on Friday announced its intention to return to the Circle in the Square Theatre next year. Previews begin the week of March 22, 2022 with an opening on April 14, 2022.

“American Buffalo” is a heist comedy about three small-time criminals hoping to steal a possibly valuable nickel, but its also a no-holds-barred portrait of lowlife desperation and greed.

Fishburne has three Emmys and a Tony for “Two Trains Running.” Rockwell has an Oscar for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Criss just won an Emmy for his work in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

“American Buffalo” debuted in 1977 with Robert Duvall, Kenneth McMillan and John Savage. Its first revival featured Al Pacino, James Hayden and J.J. Johnston in 1983-84. An ill-fated 2008 revival starred John Leguizamo and the duo of Haley Joel Osment and Cedric the Entertainer, both making their Broadway debut.