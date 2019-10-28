HSU to host annual ‘Oktubafest’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hardin Simmons School of Music is ready to entertain with their annual event “Oktubafest.”

According to a Hardin Simmons press release, Oktubafest is a concert celebrating German heritage and brass instruments developed in Germany such as the tuba and euphonium.

The concert will be directed by Dr. Jeffrey Cottrell, Associate Professor of Low Brass, Music Theory and Composition.

The event will take place at Woodward Recital 225 Theatre Seat Auditorium on Tuesday, October 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Latest Posts: