ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is celebrating Star Wars Day Thursday like no other! From a family festival encouraging costumes to an 18+ parody movie showing, you won’t want to miss out on this May the 4th celebration.

May 4 was coined as Star Wars Day back in 2012, as an homage to the franchise’s popular tagline: May the force be with you. May the fourth be with you… Get it?

Bad jokes aside (and don’t shoot the messenger because I didn’t come up with it!), here are some great Star Wars Day events going on in Abilene on Thursday:

May the 4th Family Festival

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Free of charge, The Grace Museum’s festival will feature crafts, games, snacks and drinks, story time every half hour, and costumes are encouraged!

May the Fourth Paint Night with “Baby Yoda”

The NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Free for members, $10 for non-members. Registration is required

Each participant will leave the night with their own Star Wars inspired painting

May the 4th be with you at Fuzzy’s

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – 3351 Turner Plaza Dr, Suite 100

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to all of your Fuzzy’s favorites, this Star Wars Day event will include live music from Ninja Cowboys, games, and a costume contest.

May the 4th Movie Night

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Free of charge, The Grace Museum will be showing Spaceballs for an 18+ audience. Limited seating is available. Grab a wristband from The Grace beginning at 5:00 p.m. to claim your spot!

Editor’s note: Is there an event we missed? Follow this link to email the details!