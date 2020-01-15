Mozart Society hosting event at Grace Museum Thursday night

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Private border wall going up in South Texas
Top Stories
Trump signs phase one of trade agreement with China
CDC, FDA say lettuce E. coli outbreak is over
Murder indictments handed down in deadly Houston drug raid
Coleman High School student earns perfect ACT score
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
The search for new Wylie head coach is underway
Top Stories
AHS Hoops off to a great start in district
Former HSU Star Ed Sprinkle elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Rangers announce signing of Chirinos and Frazier to one-year contracts
Chambers lauded by Phil Steele with third FCS All-America Team nod
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Juez accede a bloquear orden de Trump sobre refugiados
Top Stories
Migrantes intentan nueva caravana de Honduras a EEUU
Fijan voto para enviar cargos de juicio político a Senado
Matan a disparos a estudiante en escuela de Texas
Expertos buscan respuestas a serie de sismos en Puerto Rico
KTAB 4U
Community
why buy local
TV Schedule
Shopping With Joni
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
DISH
Mozart Society hosting event at Grace Museum Thursday night
Entertainment
Posted:
Jan 15, 2020 / 04:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2020 / 04:31 PM CST
Police warn residents of funeral thieves
Private border wall going up in South Texas
Trump signs phase one of trade agreement with China
The search for new Wylie head coach is underway
AHS Hoops off to a great start in district
Want to be a guest on KTAB 4U?
Fill out my
online form
.
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss