Need a Holiday Armadillo costume? You can now buy over 100 props from FRIENDS and do some good in the process

(CW33) – If you’re like most fans of the show FRIENDS, you vividly recall watching Ross transform into the Holiday Armadillo and thinking to yourself “I need to get my life right and get an armadillo costume.”

That’s what most people thought, right? Right?

Well, if you happened to have that dream here’s an opportunity to make it a reality and do some good in the process.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of FRIENDS, that armadillo costume and over 100 other props from the show are being auctioned off from Dec. 3 until Dec. 17.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under the age of 25.

Items from the auction include Studio-edition authorized reproductions of the Central Perk orange couch, Joey and Chandler’s wood canoe and two paddles, and Joey’s bedtime penguin pal Hugsy, among others.

If your living room just needs that orange couch or a framed copy of Ross’ second grade report card, you can bid at PropStore.com/FRIENDS.

You can always do a little window shopping by watching FRIENDS weeknights at 11 PM on CW33.