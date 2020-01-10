DISH

Neil Peart, drummer of Rush, dead at 67

Entertainment

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — Rush drummer Neil Peart, held by many to be the greatest rock drummer of all time, has died. He was 67.

A post to the band’s Twitter account said Peart lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday.

According to the post, Peart battled glioblastoma for three and a half years.

The band is encouraging those who want to express their condolences to choose a cancer charity and make a donation.

Peart joined bassist/singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974 to form Rush.

Rush retired from touring in 2015.

