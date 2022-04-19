(NBC) – Tuesday on “New Amsterdam” more changes appear to be coming to the hospital and not necessarily for the better.

Tuesday’s episode takes a turn when Dr. Max Goodwin announces that he and Dr. Helen Sharpe, who are now in a relationship, are leaving New Amsterdam and moving to London. As if that news didn’t throw hospital staff for a big enough loop, meeting Max’s replacement might.

“She is the antithesis of everything he believes in and the focus of quite a bit of frustration,” said Ryan Eggold who plays Goodwin.

Michelle Forbes joins “New Amsterdam” as Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a one-time mentor to Max. She’s been chosen to take over for him once he leaves.

“Her big ace in the hole is that she doesn’t care what anybody thinks about her. She has, she’s liberated from all of that,” said Forbes.

Forbes says Fuentes’ supreme confidence attracted her to the role, as well as the contrast of Max’s idealism and Veronica’s pragmatism.

“For me, it was important to just go in with an open mind because there are cogent arguments on both sides,” said Forbes. “And I try not to let my judgment come into it. It’s hard though!”

And Eggold says the show works hard to make sure Fuentes is not just a one-note villain.

“Trying to find trying to go deeper than just, I’m right, you’re wrong, but trying to go into we’re both a little right and wrong, but how do we, how do we move forward?” said Forbes.

A question “New Amsterdam” tries to answer starting tonight.

“New Amsterdam” airs tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC4 right after “La Brea” at 9 p.m. and “The Voice” at 8 p.m.