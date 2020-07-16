Nick Cannon let go by ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments

US actor Nick Cannon speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) — Nick Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS after he made anti-Semitic comments on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast.

The actor, comedian, rapper, director, writer, producer and television host interviewed Professor Griff on June 30 where the two talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Cannon told Griff, who is a rapper, spoken word artist, and lecturer, that Black people are the “true Hebrews”.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he said. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthrights. We are the true Hebrews.”

This conversation immediately sparked outrage on social media. The group Americans Against Antisemitism on Twitter demanded that immediate action be taken.

ViacomCBS released a statement saying the company’s long-running relationship with Cannon was terminated.

Cannon sent out a series of tweets Monday addressing the matter.

He also retweeted dozens of tweets from others who were in support of him. Some even started saying they were going to boycott ViacomCBS.

Cannon is now demanding full ownership of his hit TV show “Wild ‘N Out”. Cannon has hosted the MTV and VH1 series since its 2015 debut.

He said ViacomCBS is on the “wrong side of history” after being let go and is asking for an apology from ViacomCBS.

“If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands,” Cannon wrote on Facebook. “I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

Cannon went on to list his achievements over the past 20 years, including executive producing and hosting “The Masked Singer”.

