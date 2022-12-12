Paramount Abilene canceling all upcoming events in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series.

All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film):

Elvis – January 6 & 7

– January 6 & 7 Waiting to Exhale – February 10 & 11

– February 10 & 11 Toy Story 2 – March 10 & 11

March 10 & 11 A League of Their Own – April 21 & 22

– April 21 & 22 Top Gun Double Feature (Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick) – May 12 & 13

– May 12 & 13 Stand and Deliver – June 2 & 3

June 2 & 3 The Karate Kid – July 7 & 8

– July 7 & 8 Some Like it Hot – August 11 & 12

August 11 & 12 Aliens – September 8 & 9

September 8 & 9 The Philadelphia Story – October 13 & 14

October 13 & 14 Scream – October 30 & 31

October 30 & 31 Planes, Trains, & Automobiles – November 10 & 11

November 10 & 11 Elf – December 8 & 9

December 8 & 9 White Christmas – December 15 & 16

December 15 & 16 Moonstruck – December 31

Visit ParamountAbilene.com to learn more about the theatre and upcoming events!