ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series.

All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film):

  • Elvis – January 6 & 7
  • Waiting to Exhale – February 10 & 11
  • Toy Story 2 – March 10 & 11
  • A League of Their Own – April 21 & 22
  • Top Gun Double Feature (Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick) – May 12 & 13
  • Stand and Deliver – June 2 & 3
  • The Karate Kid – July 7 & 8 
  • Some Like it Hot – August 11 & 12
  • Aliens – September 8 & 9 
  • The Philadelphia Story – October 13 & 14
  • Scream – October 30 & 31
  • Planes, Trains, & Automobiles – November 10 & 11
  • Elf – December 8 & 9
  • White Christmas – December 15 & 16
  • Moonstruck – December 31

