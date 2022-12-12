ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series.
All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film):
- Elvis – January 6 & 7
- Waiting to Exhale – February 10 & 11
- Toy Story 2 – March 10 & 11
- A League of Their Own – April 21 & 22
- Top Gun Double Feature (Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick) – May 12 & 13
- Stand and Deliver – June 2 & 3
- The Karate Kid – July 7 & 8
- Some Like it Hot – August 11 & 12
- Aliens – September 8 & 9
- The Philadelphia Story – October 13 & 14
- Scream – October 30 & 31
- Planes, Trains, & Automobiles – November 10 & 11
- Elf – December 8 & 9
- White Christmas – December 15 & 16
- Moonstruck – December 31
Visit ParamountAbilene.com to learn more about the theatre and upcoming events!