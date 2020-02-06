Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns

Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
1  of  128
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns

Entertainment

by: MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein departs a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) —Prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are on schedule to rest their case Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony, including graphic accounts from six among scores of women who’ve accused him of vile behavior.

The last of the accusers to testify, model Lauren Marie Young, is slated to return to the witness stand after telling jurors Wednesday that Weinstein stripped off his clothes, pulled down her dress and groped her breast in a hotel bathroom in 2013.

She’ll face more questioning from Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis, who so far has focused his cross-examination on inconsistencies between Young’s courtroom testimony and her previous statements to investigators.

Young’s testimony Wednesday that Weinstein grazed her vagina during the alleged assault touched off a tense exchange with Cheronis, who reminded jurors that she told police in 2018, “I don’t think he touched me down there.”

“Is that something you just added today?” Cheronis asked.

“No,” Young replied.

“Pretty important fact, wouldn’t you say?”

“I’m not a lawyer.”

“No, but you’re a witness and you’re supposed to tell the truth.”

The criminal charges at issue at Weinstein’s New York City trial are based on two allegations: that he raped a woman in March 2013 and that he forced oral sex on another woman, a TV and film production assistant, in 2006.

Both of them testified earlier in the trial, with the rape accuser spending an often emotional three days on the witness stand.

Additional women, including Young, have been allowed to testify as prosecutors attempt to show there was a practiced method to Weinstein’s attacks, including inviting women to his hotel room to discuss business, then disrobing and demanding sexual favors.

Another such witness, model Tarale Wulff, is being brought back to the witness stand Thursday because of an issue with evidence that emerged after she testified last week.

Once the prosecution rests, Weinstein’s lawyers will be calling witnesses of their own as they look to raise doubts about the accusers and underscore their position that any encounters involving Weinstein and the women were consensual. Among their witnesses is a cognitive psychologist known for her testimony on human memory.

Young, 30, alleges Weinstein assaulted her after he invited her up to his Beverly Hills hotel room and lured her into the bathroom while a friend of his who helped arrange the meeting closed the door behind them.

A friend she says she told about the encounter is also expected to testify Thursday as a corroborating witness.

Young’s allegations are partly the basis of criminal charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on Jan. 6, just as Weinstein’s New York trial was getting underway. Weinstein is also charged in that case with raping a different woman the night before the alleged assault on Young.

___

On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Tom Hays at https://twitter.com/aptomhays

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss