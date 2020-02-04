Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  162
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV

Entertainment

by: AMY TAXIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer discusses the case against a California orthopedic surgeon who appeared in a reality TV dating show, at a news conference in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Prosecutors say they will seek dismissal of rape, kidnapping and other charges because there’s insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping charges that a doctor who appeared on a reality TV show and his girlfriend raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed, an official said Tuesday.

Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux of Newport Beach — who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” — and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping and other crimes. At the time, authorities alleged that the pair plied their victims with drugs and sexually assaulted them when they were incapable of resisting.

But the high-profile case that grabbed international headlines has been mired in controversy and steeped in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who took office about a year ago, and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas. During his election campaign, Spitzer accused Rackauckas of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

On Tuesday, Spitzer said that after having attorneys in his office review extensive evidence including audio and video recordings, text messages and documents, he decided to ask the court to dismiss the case.

“There’s insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he told a news conference.

The case dates back to police investigations in 2016 into two incidents that weren’t referred for prosecution. The following year, prosecutors were notified there was a DNA match for evidence taken from one of the alleged victims — but it wasn’t to the defendants, Spitzer said.

Authorities searched Robicheaux’s home in January 2018 and found drugs, guns and photos and videos. In September 2018, Rackauckas held a news conference to announce the case and told reporters investigators were sifting through thousands of videos and images found on Robicheaux’s phone, some that showed women who were barely responsive.

The comments drew widespread media attention. The next month, Rackauckas filed additional charges on behalf of five additional alleged victims who had come forward.

Defense lawyers challenged the existence of videos showing sexual assault. Spitzer confirmed that.

“There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted. Not one,” Spitzer said.

Spitzer said Rackauckas acknowledged during a civil deposition last year that he had hoped the case of the good-looking doctor and his girlfriend would bring him publicity during his re-election campaign.

A message was sent to Rackauckas Tuesday seeking comment.

Fearing a potential conflict of interest following his criticism of his predecessor, Spitzer last year asked the California Attorney General’s Office to take over the prosecution of the case. But the state determined there was no issue and the county should proceed.

Spitzer said last week the attorneys he asked to review the case told him they didn’t feel the allegations of any of the seven alleged victims could be proven in court, prompting him to decide to seek the dismissal.

Spitzer said he has referred Rackauckas’ handling of the case to the State Bar for review and has opened an internal personnel investigation. He apologized to the defendants, the Newport Beach Police Department, the public and the alleged victims, and said he would meet with them to discuss his decision.

Philip Kent Cohen, Robicheaux’s attorney, said the decision was thrilling. Cohen said he hopes his client who was a renowned hand surgeon with a successful medical practice will be able to rebuild a life for himself.

“The mere filing of this case has destroyed irreparably two lives,” he said.

Attorney Michael Fell, who represents one of the alleged victims, said she will be devastated after working with authorities to get the charges filed.

“My client believes with all of her heart she was sexually assaulted,” he said. “That doesn’t change what she went through.”

Both the district attorney’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have been hit with stinging accusations of impropriety.

The agencies currently are reviewing more than 22,000 criminal cases amid allegations that more than a dozen deputies mishandled evidence, the Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The review of evidence, which began late last yer, involves cases from March 2015 to March 2018. It follows allegations that some evidence was booked after convictions, or not at all. That could affect convictions.

“In every one of these cases, a person accused of a crime is owed their right to due process in the criminal justice system,” Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement. “In some cases, there is also a victim who wants to see justice served.”

The Sheriff’s Department said that five deputies have been fired, nine have received discipline, including non-paid time off, and three deputies remain under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss