PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Rocker John Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to the singer-songwriter and his 1980s hit “Small Town."

Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman announced Mellencamp's gift Tuesday at the end of a municipal board meeting before reading a letter from the singer-songwriter, who grew up in the city about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.