1  of  49
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe says it’s end of the world as we know it, but he feels fine

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Michael Stipe has posted a video in which he sings R.E.M.’s “It’s The End of the World As We Know It,” and says that he feels fine.

He says the important part of the lyric is “as we know it,” because “we’re going through something that none of us have ever encountered before.”

Sales and streams of the song have skyrocketed since most of the country shut down out of concern for the new coronavirus.

Stipe urges fans to get information from the CDC or trusted news sites, not social media.

He suggests people to find another song besides “Happy Birthday” to sing while washing hands because “it’s already depressing and sad.”

He also promises he’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with everyone in August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss