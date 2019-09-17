‘Saved By the Bell’ remake in the works

(KRON) – We’re so excited, and we just can’t hide it! (Jessie Spano voice, of course!)

NBC announced on Tuesday it will air a reboot of the hit series with a few OG cast members on its new streaming service Peacock.

Elizabeth Berkeley (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (AC Slater) will star in the reboot, with sources saying other cast members including Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) could potentially return.

Berkeley and Lopez will reportedly take on new roles as parents.

In its show description, the reboot will explore “what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

“Saved By the Bell” ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

The sitcom is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

NBC’s “Peacock” streaming service is expected to launch April 2020 with originals joining the lineup in summer 2020.

NBC also announced a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot among several other projects.

NBC is the latest to offer a new streaming platform service, following Disney+ and Apple TV.

Latest Posts: