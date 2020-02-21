Selena fans get ready to “Baila Esta Cumbia” when 2020 special edition cups hit shelves

Texas (KSAN) – Selena fans, rejoice! A new line of limited edition commemorative cups is being rolled out by Stripes convenience stores. The cups will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla’s legacy.

Stripes has released cups in the past honoring the fallen music superstar and fans flocked to Stripes stores to snatch their own piece of memorabilia.

Selena fans can purchase the cups at Stripes stores across Texas beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 29th. Customers can begin lining up at participating stores as early as 8 a.m. before the February 29th release.

Each person is limited to purchasing six cups while supplies last.

Company officials say they worked on the design with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

For more information on this release, check out Stripe’s website.

